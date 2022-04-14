Trump Says Secret Service Kept Him from Joining Jan 6 March to Capitol ‘I would have gone in a heartbeat’

On April 7th former President Donald Trump revealed to the Washington Post that Secret Service agents blocked him form joining the march to the Us. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

“The Secret Service said I couldn’t go. I would have gone in a heartbeat” the former commander-in-chief told the Post.



Trump had spoken during a rally on January 6,2021, highlighting 2020 election issues while both houses of Congress were in session to certify the election.



The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey was doing this interview at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in South Florida on Thursday when Trump said, “I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking why isn’t she doing something about it? Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi doing something about it?”



“And the mayor of D.C., also. The mayor of D.C. and Nancy Pelosi are in charge,” Trump said, referring to the Democrat House Speaker and Mayor Muriel Bowser, also a Democrat.



Trump was suspended by most major social media platform several days after the January 6th breach of the Capitol. Twitter, his most used social media platform, claimed it banned his account because Trump allegedly incited violence regarding the election.



Trump said of the January 6​th rally, “The crowd was far bigger than I even thought. I believe it was the largest crowd i’ve ever spoken to. I know what that means, but you see very few pictures. They don’t want to show pictures, the fake news doesn’t want to show pictures but this was a tremendous crowd.”



In a reference to a House panel investigating the January 6​th incident, Trump told the Post that he hasn’t yet been contacted by the committee. His lawyers have invoked executive privilege in a bid to block the committee from issuing subpoenas.



The former president made reference to several anonymously sourced articles claiming there were gaps in his telephone logs on January 6​th. He said he didn’t use a burner phone and denied removing call logs.



Trump added, “From the standpoint of telephone calls, I don’t remember getting very many. “Why would I care about who called me? If congressmen were calling me, what difference did it make? There was nothing secretive about it. There was no secret.”



During the interview, Trump declined to say whether he’s planning to run for president in 2024, noting that his helath will factor into his final decision.



He remarked, ” I don’t want to comment on running, but I think a lot of people are going to be very happy by my decision, because it’s a little boring now.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...