Trump Says People ‘Wouldn’t Accept It’ if Pence Were His Running Mate if He Runs in 2024

Former President Donald Trump will not pick his former vice president as his running mate if he does run again for president in the upcoming 2024 election. Trump told the Washington Examiner, “I don’t’ think the people would accept it.”



Trump and Pence presented a united front during much of their time in office but diverged over how to handle the 2020 election.



Trump Felt Pence should have taken action as the official presiding over the electoral vote count in Congress, but Pence said he felt he could not do anything, citing the U.S. Constitution.



In the new interview Trump said, “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship. I haven’t spoken to him in a long time,” adding later, “I still like Mike.”



Trump previously said it was “too early” to say if he’d ask Pence to be his running mate again.



No one has yet announced a bid for the 2024 election but announcements are expected soon after the 2022 midterms are complete.



Trump has frequently hinted he plans to run for a third time after winning in 2016 and losing four years later. It’s not clear who the former president would tap as his running mate if he does decide to run. He has floated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a possibility while some have suggested Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), among others.

Several Republicans have already said they won’t run in 2024, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter. Others have expressed interest, including Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, and Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, and Ted Cruz.



Pence is among the Republicans who have not ruled out a bid. During a recent appearance on Fox News Pence said, “All my focus right now is on 2022.”



Pence added, “I think we have a historic opportunity to reclaim majorities in the House and the Senate, to elect great Republican governors around America, and in 2023, I’m confident the Republican Party will nominate a candidate who will be the next president of the United States of America. And at the right time, my family and I will reflect and consider how we might participate in that process.”

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for content in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...