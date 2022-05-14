Trump Says ‘No Way Elon Musk is going to Buy Twitter at Such a Ridiculous Price’

President Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Friday to speak on Elon Musk’s pending purchase of Twitter for around $44 billion dollars.

Trump says Twitter has far too many problems, and there is no way Musk is going to buy it for that “ridiculous price.”

“There is no way Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter at such a ridiculous price, especially realizing it is a company largely baed on BOTS or Spam Accounts. Fake Anyone? By the time you get rid of them, if that can even be done, what do you have? Not much? If it weren’t for the ridiculous Billion Dollar breakup fee, Elon would have already been long gone. Just my opinion, but Truth Social is MUCH better than Twitter and is absolutely exploding, incredible engagement.”

Musk as we first reported here early this morning at The DC Patriot has said the purchase is on hold as tens of millions of fake accounts and spam bots have been found in the process of the sale. Musk did however say that he still had plans to acquire Twitter, and that was his ultimate goal.

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with President Trump?

