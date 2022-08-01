Trump Says Joe Biden Has Dementia in Latest Statement

As you know by now, Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid a second time in just a matter of days, and it’s looking worse and worse for the stuttering and forgetful, always slurring Commander in Chief.

President Trump suggested that Biden does not really have the China Virus, but instead, a more serious condition.

“Joe Biden’s second bout of Covid, sometimes referred to as the China Virus, was sadly misdiagnosed by his doctors,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He instead has Dementia, but is happily recovering well.”

Biden health and mental capacity has been of great concern to the American people since he took the oath of office.

Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX), a former White House physician, told Todd Starnes that Biden’s decline is significant and dramatic. Click here to read his analysis.

“I just don’t see this getting any better,” he said. “This is, you know, all of these issues we talked about with cognitive decline related to age, they get worse not better with time, and this is going to continue to get worse, and they’re going to have to do something about it.”

Trump suggested Biden may be looking at moving into a nursing home.

“Joe is thinking of moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes, where almost 100% of the residents miraculously, and for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote – even if those votes were cast illegally,” Trump said, referring to a state investigation that found an eye-popping number of senior citizens in nursing homes voted in the 2020 presidential election.

“Get well soon, Joe,” Trump concluded.

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

