Trump Says He Stayed Extra Day in Alaska to Enjoy It: ‘A State I Won Twice, It’s Called Respect for a Great Place’

The 45th President says he stayed an extra day in Alaska to enjoy it, and issued a statement on the matter below.

I’m still in Alaska after an incredible Rally last night in Anchorage. The crowd and enthusiasm were incredible. Didn’t want to just fly in and fly out of a State that I won twice in a “landslide.” It’s called respect for a great place. I’ll be leaving in two hours, and will miss Alaska, but the people know that no President has ever done so much for Alaska as I have – and that was great for the U.S. also!

It’s rare to see politicians with a love for their country like this anymore.

