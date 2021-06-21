TRUMP SAYS BIDEN TRYING TO TAKE CREDIT FOR VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

In a critical statement released Friday, former president Donald Trump said “When Biden tries to claim credit for vaccine distribution, a distribution system that was set up by the Trump Administration, he should remember that if I didn’t purchase, very early on, billions of dollar’s worth of the vaccine, bottles, needles, and everything else, he and his administration would not have been giving vaccinations until October or November of this year.”



“So let them go on with their Fake Campaign and Fake Election results and Fake Media,” Trump went on to say. “Without the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed, millions of people would be dying all over the World that will now be saved.”

Trump’s statement comes as the current daily vaccination rate among Americans has plummeted. Biden had previously set a goal of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

Most Americans are not buying the vaccine hype, especially with a 99.97 survival rate among most healthy adults and children. The fact that the vaccine trials are years above quicker than normal testing runs, especially in children has most Americans asking questions.

The fact that the government is giving away free lottery tickets, cash, treats, and other incentives to take the vaccine shows that people are doing their research, and do not trust the American government or media.

