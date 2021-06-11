TRUMP SAYS BIDEN SHOULD FIRE CHIEF OF STAFFS FOR CLIMATE CHANGE THEORY

Former President Trump issued a statement Thursday dismissing the threat of climate change and saying that President Biden should fire the joint chiefs of staff if they view it as a big problem for the country.

The message from Trump, whose is still banned on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms, comes as Biden makes his first foreign trip as president to Europe. Biden is expected to discuss climate change during the trip with other European leaders.

Trump repeatedly downplayed climate change during his presidency, calling it a hoax and working to remove regulations put into place by the Obama administration to reduce U.S. carbon emissions.

The former President in an emailed statement to President Biden said, “Good luck when you meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week. Don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards.”

Biden returned the U.S. to the Paris Climate Agreement in his first week in office, an agreement that Trump had removed the U.S. from. “Biden just said that he was told by the Joint Chiefs of Staff that Climate Change is our greatest threat. If that is the case, and they actually said this, he ought to immediately fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff for being incompetent!” Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden in his address Wednesday to American troops in the United Kingdom upon his arrival in Europe was referring to a warning the Joint Chiefs gave him at the start of his tenure as vice president.

“When I went over in the Tank in the Pentagon, when I first was elected vice president, with President Obama, the military sat us down to let us know what the greatest threats facing America were,” Biden said.

“And this is not a joke: You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing was? Global warming. Because there’ll be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they’re literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia, because of the fights over what is arable land anymore,” he added.

Even though those officials are no longer in office, the current Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Gen Mark Milley testified before Congress on Friday that climate change was a threat. He said, “Climate change is a threat, climate change has significant impact on military operations, and we have to take it into consideration. Climate change is going to impact natural resources, for example, it’s going to impact increased instability in various parts of the world. It’s going to impact migrations and so on. And in addition to that, we have infrastructure challenges here at home, witness some of our hurricanes and stuff.”

“But the president is looking at it at a much broader angle than I am. I’m looking at it from a strictly military standpoint. And from a strictly military standpoint, I’m putting China, Russia up there. That is not, however, in conflict with the acknowledgement that climate change or infrastructure or educations systems – national security has a broad angle to it. I’m look at if from a strictly military standard,” Milley added.

In response, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said, “I just think it’s peculiar that the president would go to another continent and tell our service members there that the number one threat is climate change, albeit a threat.”

The President’s words highlighted the administration’s desire to integrate ‘climate change’ with American policy.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...