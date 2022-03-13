Trump Says America Has Lost the Respect of Putin and Xi

Former President Donald Trump was on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Thursday. Host Sean Hannity asked Trump about his opinion of the bombing​ of a maternity hospital in Mariupol and the destruction of communities and thousands of deaths in Ukraine.

The former president answered, “My reaction is that this is so sad because this would have never happened. If we had the Trump administration this would’ve never happened and I know him (Putin) well and this was not something that was going to happen at all. When this horrible situation happened in Afghanistan, it’s not even believable how incompetent this was. The way they withdrew or surrendered, whatever you want to call it. Bad things started happening for our country.”



“The way they got out of Afghanistan, it looked like a complete surrender. And I’ll tell you, Putin was watching and President Xi was watching and the leaders of Iran were watching and Kim Jung Un was watching. They were all watching. And bad things started to happen, they no longer respect our country and that’s how this came about,” Trump added.



The Biden administration received a lengthy condemnation over the complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s almost immediate takeover in August, particularly after the death of 13 American service members from the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. Biden was condemned for the poorly planned or unplanned withdrawal, that resulted in the deaths of U.S. service members.

The Biden administration finally took steps against Russia Tuesday by banning all import of Russian oil and gas, and placed several sanctions on their banks and exports. Trump called the sanctions “weak” and said Putin is only getting richer from the soaring oil and gas prices in a February 22 statement.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...