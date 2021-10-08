Trump Save America Announces Pre-Program Speakers for Iowa Rally Oct 9th

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by Governor Kim Reynolds, Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, Representative Ashley Hinson, Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Iowa Secretary Mike Naig, at the Save America Rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
This rally is a continuation of President Trump’s many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA legacy and accomplishments of President Trump’s Administration.
Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 7:00 PM CDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks
Venue:
Iowa State Fairgrounds
3000 E Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Special Guest Speakers:
Secretary Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture
Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, United States Representative from Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District
Representative Ashley Hinson, United States Representative from Iowa’s 1st Congressional District
The Honorable Matt Whitaker, Former Acting Attorney General of the United States
Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, Chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa
Senator Chuck Grassley, United States Senator from Iowa
Governor Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa
Timeline of Events:
2:00PM – Doors open
3:00PM – Livestream of Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State
4:30PM – Program Begins with Pre-Program Remarks
7:00PM – 45th President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 7:00PM CDT.