News

Trump Releases NEW Powerful Video Exposing Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg [VIDEO INSIDE]

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

In a new powerful video, the Trump campaign has released a damning video on Manhattan, District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Alvin Bragg CAMPAIGNED on “getting Trump” and SUED the Trump Administration OVER 100 TIMES.

He called investigating President Trump the “NUMBER-ONE issue.”

That’s right – Not locking up murderers, rapists, and thieves. Not cleaning up New York City’s streets. Not deporting illegal aliens. …Instead, investigating the man who puts America First was his top priority.

This is what our nation looks like when Soros-funded henchmen are in charge of carrying out justice in America.

But with President Trump back in the White House, he will restore true justice in America and save our Republic from becoming a Soviet-style Third World country.

Check out the powerful new video below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

Conservative Starts New ‘Ultra Right Beer’ to Rival Bud Light After Dylan Mulvaney, But It’s Pricey

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Man Takes His Dog to Vet for ‘Gender Transition’ Surgery in Hilarious Viral Video Showing How INSANE Society Has Become

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments