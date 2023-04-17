Trump Releases NEW Powerful Video Exposing Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg [VIDEO INSIDE]

In a new powerful video, the Trump campaign has released a damning video on Manhattan, District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Alvin Bragg CAMPAIGNED on “getting Trump” and SUED the Trump Administration OVER 100 TIMES.

He called investigating President Trump the “NUMBER-ONE issue.”

That’s right – Not locking up murderers, rapists, and thieves. Not cleaning up New York City’s streets. Not deporting illegal aliens. …Instead, investigating the man who puts America First was his top priority.

This is what our nation looks like when Soros-funded henchmen are in charge of carrying out justice in America.

But with President Trump back in the White House, he will restore true justice in America and save our Republic from becoming a Soviet-style Third World country.

Check out the powerful new video below.

WATCH:

