WATCH: Trump Releases Damning Video on Biden Called “Worse Than Saigon”

The Trump campaign released a video this week entitled “Worse than Saigon” in response to the Biden administrations horrific handling of the withdraw in Afghanistan.

In the video you can see the comparisons and how Afghanistan is worse than Saigon. An embarrassment to the American people and our military. 13 Marines killed after horrific strategy to put all of our troops in once place so the Taliban and ISIS knew where they would have to be.

The video is very graphic, it even shows Afghani’s falling from a C-17 plane taking off from Kabul International Airport.

You can watch the full damning video below.

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with Trump?

