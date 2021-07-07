Trump Plans to Make “Significant” Announcement Regarding First Amendment on Wednesday July 7

According to his aides, the 45th President of the United States plans to make a significant announcement regarding the First Amendment on Wednesday at some time.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will make a significant announcement about his efforts to protect Americans’ First Amendment rights in Bedminster, NJ, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM EDT,” the Office of the 45th President said in a statement on Saturday.

Chairwoman of the America First Policy Institute Linda McMahon, and the CEO/president of the institute Brooke Rollins, are expected to join him at a press conference that RSBN will broadcast.

Make sure to tune in to our livestream on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. EST on the RSBN mobile app or Rumble!

Many are anticipating that it could be the former President’s endorsement of his former adviser Jason Miller’s new platform GETTR that launched over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The social media app is on fire and quickly surpassed 1 million users, and is in the top 5 in both app stores.

The New York Times Maggie Haberman says one of Trump’s aides informed her that he’s suing social media platforms that have banned him.

Trump announcement tomorrow isn’t about a new social media platform, it’s about lawsuits related to ones that kicked him off, according to a Trump aide. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 6, 2021

Only time will tell, we shall see.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...