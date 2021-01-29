Trump Meets With McCarthy, Agrees to Help GOP Take Back the House in 2022

This probably isn’t what most Trump supporters are looking for as the overwhelming majority are sick and tired of the turncoat do nothing GOP. However according to reports, and the House Minority Leader the 45th President of the United States met with him on Thursday.

Trump met with Kevin McCarthy on Thursday and agreed to help Republicans win back the majority in the House, Trump’s political action committee Save America PAC said.

“President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House,” Save America said in a statement. It said the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida “was a very good and cordial one.”

McCarthy made the following statement on the meeting between he and the 45th President.

“House Republicans and the Trump administration achieved historic results for all Americans. We were able to do this because we listened to and understood the concerns of our fellow citizens that had long been ignored. As a result, House Republicans defied the experts and the media by expanding our growing coalition across the country.



“Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022. A Republican majority will listen to our fellow Americans and solve the challenges facing our nation. Democrats, on the other hand, have only put forward an agenda that divides us — such as impeaching a President who is now a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs. For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped. “A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on.”

The news is shocking to many Trump supporters who overtook the Grand Old Party with massive numbers and flipped them into a movement towards putting Americans and America First!

Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski earlier in the day said that his old boss wanted to be involved in helping the Republican Party.

Lewandowski made his comments during a Fox News interview.

“The president continues to have enormous support and approval among Republican primary voters,” he said. “He continues to have hundreds of millions of dollars in his campaign account, which he can utilize. And he will continue to be actively involved in recruiting candidates and holding elected officials accountable for their votes.”

The 2022 election cycle has already started, but expect the 45th President and the GOP to face staunch resistance from the majority of their supporters. Most do not trust the Republicans as large numbers of them turned their backs on the country and the President during the election fiasco and fraud allegations.

Candidates are being lined up to primary anyone who went against the President or the America First movement. Chad Prather a well known conservative influencer and comedian is running against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and another group lead by Trump Bus Tour and Trump March leader Dustin Stockton called The MAGA SELLOUT Tour. They’ll be finding candidates to replace anyone who sold out the President or his supporters.

One things for sure, business is about to pick up ladies and gents.

