Trump Media and Technology Group to Build Video Streaming Platform to Compete with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Others

Former President Donald Trump just can’t quit using his popularity, resources, and genius at marketing to conjure up more ways for the right to tackle the left’s supremacy in the culture, particularly in social media and entertainment.



First, he brought out Truth Social, an awesome Twitter competitor, that’s finally getting off the ground and that he’s finally posting on.



Then came Truth’s partnership with Rumble, which ties the best non-Big Tech video service with the Twitter competitor that’s likely to rise to the top.



Now, Trump is apparently planning on mixing up the entertainment landscape. News on that comes from Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) that announced on Wednesday in recruitment adverts posted saying it was seeking a content buyer and a development manager to create programming for its TMTG+ service.



The news with this announcement, indicates his media company looks poised to shatter the leftist dominance of streaming and bring about a conservative-focused streaming service, as the Daily Mail discovered and wrote about in a recent report.



The Daily Mail said in their report, “Former President Donald Trump’s media company has begun hiring staff for its video streaming platform as it seeks to build a MAGA challenger to mainstream providers such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.”



The service is part of Trump’s attempt to build an alternative media ecosystem after being kicked off Facebook and YouTube in the wake of the January 6 violence last year.



That would be huge, and obviously quite profitable for Trump. What has given Fox such a step up is that it’s the​number one nominally conservative cable channel at this point, whereas the leftists all have to squabble for market share, whereas conservatives can all turn on Fox.



Trump could now have that situation for entertainment and streaming if he plays his cards right, but for the vastly more popular streaming market.



Imagine the profits, and thus better content, that could come if half the country ditched Netflix, Disney+, etc. and switched to TMTG+ content instead. That would be amazing.



And furthermore, it would be a major rebuke of the tech giants and dominant streaming platforms, showing them that the average American consumer is sick and tired of their nonsense and ready to start watching entertainment content again rather than having to sift through mounds of leftists nonsense just to watch a movie at night.



And, finally, it might be a way for conservatives to find some content that they actually enjoy watching.

Here is how the Daily Mail describes what the service might look like. The advert suggests TMTG+ will offer a wide range of programs, some original and some bought in, much like other existing platforms.



“TMTG+ streaming video service will be a Big Tent platform offering broad-based entertainment rooted in free speech,” according to the Daily Mail.



” In addition to the social media platform Truth Social, our SVOD platform TMTG+ will be the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content,” the Daily Mail added.

So basically, what they are planning is a conservative Netflix or Amazon Prime video. What could be better, at least when it comes to entertainment sources?



Now let’s just hope and pray it’s more successful than CNN+, avoiding hiring Chris Wallace and anyone else like him, and that seems reasonable to expect from Trump, and will certainly help to avoid that fate.



Mr. Trump, we wish you a successful venture.



We appreciate Patriot Alerts and Daily Mail for content in this article.

