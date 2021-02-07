Trump Legal Team SHUTS DOWN Perjury Trap Set By Democrats In Scathing Letter

Since Democrats cannot prove that President Trump “incited” the January 6th “siege” of the Capitol, they are trying to trip him up through a perjury trap.

Earlier today, far-left Democrat impeachment managers requested that former President Trump testify under oath at his trial before the Senate next week.

“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” Rep. Raskin said in his letter.

As many on the right pointed out, this is a CLASSIC “perjury trap”. They can’t prove Trump did anything wrong, so they need to weasel their way around the law and figure out another way to “get him”.

The Trump legal responded to the blood-thirsty Democrats in a scathing letter.

“We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt. As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative inference in this unconstitutional proceeding,” they began.

“Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen,” they wrote.

“The use of our constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games,” they concluded.

See the full letter below from Jason Miller’s Twitter account:

🚨Response to Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin🚨 pic.twitter.com/I13JBvbkmD — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 4, 2021

Much has been made of the unconstitutionality of this impeachment charade.

Earlier today, Senator John Barrasso slammed the Democrats’ impeachment charade on Fox Business.

“I believe it’s unconstitutional…If this were even legitimate, Stewart, you would have the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presiding. But we don’t.”

Ahead of the trial, Trump senior advisor Jason Miller says Trump is in good spirits:

TRUMP: The former President is 'doing well – he's relaxed' and soon we'll see him 'back at it,' says @JasonMillerinDC. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/3voTricB6g — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 4, 2021

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...