Trump Lawyer Obliterates The ‘Fine People’ Hoax Once And For All; Liberal Networks Forced To Air It

The only reason why people believe this lie is because the mainstream media has repeatedly played the clip while cutting out key moments that give his words more context. More specifically, they cut out the part where he says “And I’m not talking about the neo-nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally”.

As he did earlier, Schoen played a video clip that the Democrat managers showed followed by what they so conveniently left out. (Did the Democrats think Trump’s team couldn’t find the videos in full context? Apparently so)

“This lie traveled around the world a few times and made its way into the Biden campaign talking points, and ended up on the Senate floor,” Schoen began.

“The Charlottesville lie. ‘Very fine people’ on both sides? Except that isn’t all he said. They knew it then, and they know it now. Watch this,” he said before playing the video.

BREAKING: Trump defense team destroys the Charlottesville fine people hoax pic.twitter.com/GZwDd89Ivv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 12, 2021

Here are the full comments in text form (download and share to spread the truth):

If you remember, even JAKE TAPPER knew that Trump wasn’t referring to white nationalists before he inevitably flip flopped:

Conservatives cheered the epic thrashing of this fake news talking point:

Yes! Trump's legal team is exposing the Charlottesville "fine people" lie. The news media still pretend it was Trump's endorsement of white nationalist and extremist groups, when it was actually a condemnation of it. Boom! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 12, 2021

BOMBSHELL: Big 3 TV networks carrying live the Trump impeachment defense forced to finally air FULL remarks of Trump's Charlottesville remarks CONDEMNING neoNazis, putting the lie to Joe Biden's repeated mischaracterizations during debates that Trump said they were "fine people" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 12, 2021

If Trump's attorneys did nothing else, exposing the media and Democrats' "both sides" Charlottesville lie was worth it. Shows him explicitly condemning white nationalists but defending people who don't believe in destroying statues. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 12, 2021

Jimmy here thinks showing a video in its full context is "whitewashing" the comments.



Makes sense coming from CNN https://t.co/qyk8GfQ2VX — Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) February 12, 2021

