Trump Issues Urgent Statement on Grave Danger to the Supreme Court

President Trump has issued a statement on the grave dangers of the Supreme Court under the Biden Administration and the Radical Left Democrats.

“Wouldn’t it be ironic if the Supreme Court of the United States, after showing that they didn’t have the courage to do what they should have done on the Great Presidential Election Fraud of 2020, was PACKED by the same people, the Radical Left Democrats (who they are so afraid of!), that they so pathetically defended in not hearing the Election Fraud case,” Trump said.

“Now there is a very good chance they will be diluted (and moved throughout the court system so that they can see how the lower courts work), with many new Justices added to the Court, far more than has been reported,” the statement added. “There is also a good chance that they will be term-limited.”

“We had 19 states go before the Supreme Court who were, shockingly, not allowed to be heard,” Trump continued. “Believe it or not, the President of the United States was not allowed to be heard based on ‘no standing,’ not based on the FACTS.”

“The Court wouldn’t rule on the merits of the great Election Fraud, including the fact that local politicians and judges, not State Legislatures, made major changes to the Election—which is in total violation of the United States Constitution,” the former president went on. “Our politically correct Supreme Court will get what they deserve—an unconstitutionally elected group of Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country.”

“With leaders like Mitch McConnell, they are helpless to fight,” Trump concluded. “He didn’t fight for the Presidency, and he won’t fight for the Court. If and when this happens, I hope the Justices remember the day they didn’t have courage to do what they should have done for America.”