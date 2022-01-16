Trump Issues Statement on Supreme Court Striking Down Biden Vaccine Mandates

The 45th President of the United States put out an official statement regarding the Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

“The Supreme Court has spoken, confirming what we all knew: Biden’s disastrous mandates are unconstitutional,” the 45th president wrote in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The President has taken flack from his supporters the last few months for his vocal support of the jabs, and after his rally in Florence, Arizona Saturday night, that stance has changed. His statement matched his words in Arizona.

“Biden promised to shut down the virus, not the economy but he has failed miserably on both—and mandates would have further destroyed the economy,” he continued. “We are proud of the Supreme Court for not backing down. No mandates!”

Justice Gorsuch stated in an unsigned opinion, “The question before us is not how to respond to the pandemic, but who holds the power to do so. The answer is clear: Under the law as it stands today, that power rests with the States and Congress, not OSHA.”

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...