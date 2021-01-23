Trump Impeachment Trial Will Start Feb 8th Schumer Says

Instead of helping Americans, Democrats and Republicans alike are set on trying to hurt and destroy the legacy of the most popular American President in United States history. That’s right, small businesses are being crushed, lockdowns everywhere, millions unemployed, military in D.C. for God knows why, and what are they doing? They’re going to try to impeach a President that supposedly lost. Odd right?

According to the United States Senator from New York Chuck Schumer, the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump will start on the week of February 8th. Why, who knows, because why help Americans when you can piss them off, right Chucky?

“We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation’s history behind us,” Schumer said on Friday of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide.”

He added that there will be “a full trial,” and “it will be a fair trial.”

Butch Bowers, a South Carolina-based lawyer, will be the lead attorney on the Trump legal team. He has represented a number of Republican lawmakers in the past, including then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in 2012.

“Butch is well respected by both Republicans and Democrats and will do an excellent job defending President Trump,” adviser Jason Miller announced in a Twitter post.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Trump is still forming a legal team but that Bowers would act as the “anchor.”

