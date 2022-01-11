Trump Holds Commanding Lead In 2024 GOP Poll, Over 40 Points More Than Second Place

The question still remains is Donald J. Trump going to run again in 2024 for the Presidency of the United States of America. Many believe he will, but if polling numbers are any indication, it’s almost a given that he’s running.

As we enter 2022, the midterm elections are just around the corner. Which means as soon as those finish up, we’ll be full swing into 2023, and the run for the White House in 2024.

If Republicans can take back the Senate and the House, which is expected, it will be an interesting scenario going into 2024.

The GOP themselves do not like, nor want Trump back in the White House. Unfortunately for them, their voters have other plans in mind.

In a survey of 4,407 adults, only 14$ said they were unsure who they would support in 2024.

The following is from Newsmax:

Former President Donald Trump remains the leading Republican candidate for 2024 by a wide margin, topping his leading challenger Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis by 43 percentage points in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday.

[…]

-Trump 54%.

-DeSantis 11%.

-Former Vice President Mike Pence 8%.

-Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley 4%.

-Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, 3%.

-Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., 2%.

-Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott 2%.

-Former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie 2%.

-Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo 1%.

-Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., 1%.

The Washington Examiner added the following:

Former President Donald Trump wants his political team to start preparing for a 2024 run to win a second term “denied him,” according to former staff chief and current top adviser Mark Meadows. In his new book out today, The Chief’s Chief, Meadows said that Trump’s call came after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which the former president blamed on his successor, President Joe Biden, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

Meadows said, “During our conversation, President Trump said the words that I had been waiting to hear for seven months. ‘We have to be ready.’ ‘We have to do it again for the sake of our great country.’”

Meadows also noted, “Clearly, the time for ‘hanging around’ was over. When President Trump said we had to ‘do it again,’ he was not simply stating some abstract idea. The message was clear: We had to prepare for the second term that had been denied him. We needed four more years. That’s four more years to reverse the damage that Biden had managed to inflict on our country in just seven short months; four more years to truly drain the swamp; four more years to remind America that our country is truly great, no matter what anyone on the left has to say about it.”

