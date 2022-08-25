Trump Hints His Arrest May be Imminent on TruthSocial

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump has hinted that his arrest is imminent in a post on his Truth Social platform Thursday morning.

A move that could send American spinning into chaos, and God knows what as the weaponized Department of Justice is now targeting a former President, leader of the oppositions party, and the political opposition to them in 2024. It’s absolutely unheard of, but as we warned you, it’s coming.

“Even though I am as innocent as a person can be, and despite MY campaign being spied on by the Radical Left, the FISA COURT being lied to and defrauded, all of the many Hoaxes and Scams that were illegally placed on me by very sick & demented people, and without even mentioning the many crimes of Joe and Hunter Biden, all revealed in great detail in the Laptop From Hell, it looks more and more like the Fake News Media is pushing hard for the Sleaze to do something that should not be done!”

Our own Matt Couch has predicted that the FBI and Department of Justice will arrest President Trump while he’s on stage at a rally to make it as big of a public spectacle as possible. They are corrupt, and they are now targeting their political rivals, just like Zelensky did when he took over the Ukraine.

What are your thoughts America, is President Trump’s arrest imminent?

