TRUMP FLAG CARRIER IS FIRST PERSON CONVICTED OF FELONY IN CAPITOL RIOT

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Florida became the first person to be convicted of a felony regarding his actions during the January 6 Capitol riot. The Florida man was seen carrying a large red “Trump 2020” flag on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the riot.



Hodgkins, was arrested on February 16 after the FBI received a tip identifying him among the hundreds of people seen in photos and videos inside the Capitol. He pleaded guilty in June to a single felony count of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.



Hodgkins received his sentence for an 8-month prison term on Monday, after his guilty plea of obstructing a proceeding, though he was not accused of assault or damaging property.



“Although you were only one member of a larger mob, you actively participated in a larger event that threatened the Capitol and democracy itself,” U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss of Washington, D.C. told Hodgkins. Moss added, “The damage that was caused that way beyond a several-hour delay of the vote certification. It is a damage that will persist in this country for several decades.”



According to the AP, Hodgkins told the judge, “If I had any idea that the protest, would escalate the way it did, I would never have ventured farther than the sidewalk of Pennsylvania Avenue. This was a foolish decision on my part.”



Additional sources said Hodgkins also told the court, “I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I am truly remorseful and regret for my actions, not because I face consequences but because of the damage that day’s incident caused and the way this country that I love has been hurt.”

