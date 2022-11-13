Trump Expected to Make Presidential Run Announcement on November 15 from Mar-a-Lago

Last week on the eve of the 2022 midterms, the 45th President of the United States said that he had a big announcement coming on November 15, 2022 from Mar-a-Lago with most sources and close to him saying he is planning to announce his run for the presidency in 2024.

However the Red Wave turned into a red trickle, as the GOP still hasn’t figured out how to reach voters under the age of 45, as an astounding 70+ percent of those 18-29 voted for Democrats in the 2022 midterms, showing that the public liberally ran education system is destroying America from within. Until that is fixed, the fraud in states like Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and others is going to be minimal in comparison if the GOP doesn’t make School Choice it’s number one priority moving forward.

“Two years ago, we were a great nation, but we will be a great nation again,” Trump went on to tell the audience during his Save America rally in Dayton, Ohio.

“I am going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow. You understand that, J.D.,” Trump said at his rally in Ohio.

“I ran twice; I won twice, and I did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions and millions more votes in 2020 than we got in 2016 – and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country,” he continued. “The first step to saving America is winning an epic victory for Republicans tomorrow.”

Trump then stopped short of finishing his trademark rally moment, turning attention to Vance’s candidacy for Senate.

“I’d love to own the guy,” Trump said of Vance, who he suggested he had to back even if he was a “very independent guy.”

“Tomorrow the great people of Ohio are going to send J.D. Vance to the United States Senate,” Trump predicted.

“J.D. you have some very good polls today: What the hell am I doing here? Good night, everybody,” Trump joked. “We can make this one real short, J.D., would you like to just do it for a quickie, or do you want to through the whole deal?”

Trump did another tease later on during his appearance at the rally

.“This is the year we are going to take back the House; we’re going to take back the Senate; we’re going to take back America — and in 2024, we’re going to take back that magnificent White House,” Trump commented. “Take it back.”

Unfortunately it looks as though the Democrats are going to keep the Senate and the GOP is going to barely hold the House, there is much work to do in America.

Are you looking forward to President Trump’s announcement on Tuesday?

