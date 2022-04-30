Trump Endorses Mike Pence’s Brother Greg in Re-Election Bid for U.S. Congress￼

Former President Donald J. Trump has made yet another controversial endorsement late on Friday night. The 45th President has endorsed Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President and his running mate Mike Pence.

“Congressman Greg Pence is doing a great job representing the people of Indiana’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump said in a statement on Friday, The Hill reported.

“A former First Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps, Greg continues to proudly serve our Country in the US House of Representatives. Greg is working hard to reverse Joe Biden’s disastrous record of out-of-control Inflation and restore the respect our Country deserves from abroad,” the former president said.

“He is Strong on the Border, Protects Life, Defends the Second Amendment, and Supports our brave Military and Vets. Greg Pence has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump added.

It’s a stunning move considering how angry the 45th President was at his former Vice President for not pushing back at what the majority of Americans believe was massive voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

What are your thoughts America?

