Trump Endorses Arkansas Senator John Boozman for Re-Election in 2022

In a shocking move the 45th President of the United States has endorsed a man who didn’t stand up for him for the 2022 elections in the Arkansas Senate race.

Trump on Monday endorsed current Arkansas Senator John Boozman, who even said Trump shared some of the blame for what happened at the Capitol on January 6.

“Senator John Boozman is a great fighter for the people of Arkansas. He is tough on Crime, strong on the Border, a great supporter of our Military and our Vets, and fights for our farmers every day. He supports our Second Amendment and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” – President Donald J. Trump.

What are your thoughts on this endorsement America?

