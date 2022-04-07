Trump Endorsed NFL Great Herschel Walker Leads Democrat Warnock in Georgia U.S. Senate Race in Latest Polling

One of the most popular men to ever come out of the great state of Georgia is showing his popularity in the latest polling against Democrat incumbent United States Senator Rapheal Warnock.

According to the latest polls, Walker has a 49 percent to 45 percent leader over the Democrat.

Walker’s lead is just outside the survey’s margin of error of 3 percentage points, though 6 percent of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted by The Hill and Emerson College.

Walker is the heavy favorite to win the GOP primary after being a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Georgia in 1982, where he also won a National Championship for the Bulldogs in 1980.

Not only is Walker possibly the most famous athlete in the history of the state of Georgia, he’s also endorsed by the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

It’s going to take a miracle for Warnock to beat Walker in this race, or maybe they’ll just stop counting again?

With record inflation, record turnout by Republicans in primaries so far in 2022, and enthusiasm high for the GOP it’s going to be a tough road for Warnock if Republicans get out and vote. Couple that with insane gas prices, war between Russia and Ukraine, North Korea launching missiles, China testing missiles, its’ a horrible time to be a Democrat since this has been under a full Democrat House, Senate, and White House.

