TRUMP: Either Declare Me the Winner or Hold Another Election Immediately

President Trump is throwing bombs today, and before the liberals get their panties in a wad, let us clarify. He’s throwing bombs figuratively, not literally.
The former President called for a new election “immediately” on Monday if he is not declared the “rightful winner” of the 2020 presidential election against President Joe Biden.
He posted the following statement on Truth Social:
So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, “Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.” This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!
“This is going to trigger some people,” national radio host Todd Starnes said. “Trump’s got a point here. The FBI was caught meddling in two presidential elections.”Polls now indicate that over 80% of Americans believe that if the Hunter Biden laptop story had not been suppressed, President Trump would have won the election easily. This is blatant election interference by the media, big tech, and Democrats.
