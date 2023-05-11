Trump Drops Bombs on E. Jean Carroll Case During CNN Town Hall – Her Dog or Her Cat Was Named ‘Vagina’ [VIDEO]

President Trump dropped bombs on the CNN Townhall when it comes to E. Jean Carroll, and of course the CNN dunce conducting the interview just ignored everything that was said.
“My poll numbers went up, and they went up with the other fake charge too. They’re doing this for election interference.”
Trump Continued:
“This woman, I don’t know her, I’d never met her, I have no idea who she is. I had a picture taken years ago with her and her husband, nice guy, John Johnson, newscaster, she called him an Ape, he happens to be African American. The Judge wouldn’t let us put that in.”
Then the former President dropped another bomb.
“Her dog or her cat was named ‘Vagina’ the judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in, but with her they could put in anything.”
The dunce at CNN Kaitlan Collins just ignored all of that and then talks about the jury of your peers. A jury of his peers in Manhattan where 86% voted Democrat, that’s ridiculous, and CNN is a joke.
