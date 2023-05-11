News

Trump Drops Bombs on E. Jean Carroll Case During CNN Town Hall – Her Dog or Her Cat Was Named ‘Vagina’ [VIDEO]

- by Matt Couch - 3 Comments.

President Trump dropped bombs on the CNN Townhall when it comes to E. Jean Carroll, and of course the CNN dunce conducting the interview just ignored everything that was said.

“My poll numbers went up, and they went up with the other fake charge too. They’re doing this for election interference.”

Trump Continued:

“This woman, I don’t know her, I’d never met her, I have no idea who she is. I had a picture taken years ago with her and her husband, nice guy, John Johnson, newscaster, she called him an Ape, he happens to be African American. The Judge wouldn’t let us put that in.”

Then the former President dropped another bomb.

“Her dog or her cat was named ‘Vagina’ the judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in, but with her they could put in anything.”

The dunce at CNN Kaitlan Collins just ignored all of that and then talks about the jury of your peers. A jury of his peers in Manhattan where 86% voted Democrat, that’s ridiculous, and CNN is a joke.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins is So Uneducated on the Ukraine War, She Doesn’t Even Realize the U.S. is Funding 90% of the War as Trump Explains [VIDEO INSIDE]

WATCH: Congressman Byron Donalds DESTROYS CNN Panel of Hacks After Trump Townhall [VIDEO INSIDE]

Trump SHREDS CNN Townhall Host Kaitlan Collins on Video Big Tech Removed and Media Refused to Air on Jan 6 [VIDEO INSIDE]

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
IsabelBunny
IsabelBunny
4 hours ago

Start now earning extra $15k or more just by doing very easy and simple jobfrom home. Last month i have earned and received $17953 from this easy job justby giving it only 3 hrs maximum a day online. i am now a good online earner andearns enough cash for me and my family easily. Every person on this earth cannow get this job and start earning real cash online right now just by followdetails mentioned on this blog……..

.

.

Apply Now here—————————->>> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com

0
Reply
LauraHumphries
LauraHumphries
4 hours ago

This detection system will enable employers to check the eligibility of their employees, helping to prevent illegal hiring.

0
Reply
yiydipopso
yiydipopso
4 hours ago

Everyone can make money now a days very easily.I am a full time college student and just w0rking for 3 to 4 hrs a day. Everybody must try this home online job now by just use

This Following Website.—–>>>➤ https://stayathome8.blogspot.com

0
Reply