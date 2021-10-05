Trump DEMANDS New York Times, Washington Post be Stripped of Pulitzers for Fake Russia Reporting

The 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump is demanding that the New York Times and Washington Post have their Pulitzer’s stripped for their fake news reporting of the fake Russian dossier, also known as the Steele Dossier. He’s not wrong.

The former President said Sunday that both outlets should be stripped of their awards, and their nonsensical stories of Russian collusion lacked “any credible evidence.”

The newspapers’ reporting was “based on the false reporting of a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump Campaign. The coverage was no more than a politically motivated farce,” Trump wrote in a letter to interim Pulitzer administrator Bud Kliment.

Trump mentioned that multiple investigations have dismissed the ridiculous collusion stories between his campaign and the Kremlin, and that a recent indictment by Special Prosecutor John Durham traced some of the key allegations back to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“For two years, these institutions feverishly pushed one Russia story after another and – despite lacking any credible evidence – attempted to persuade the public that my campaign had colluded with the Russian government,” the former president wrote.

“Contemporaneously with that reporting, numerous conservative news outlets and commentators questioned the legitimacy of these reports, exposing the clear logical fallacies contained in their narratives and pointing to the clear lack of evidence underpinning them,” he added.

What are your thoughts, do you agree with Trump?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...