Trump Delivers Stern Easter Message to His Political Enemies

The 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump had a stern message for his political enemies on Easter Sunday. It was harsh, accurate, and to the point.

First he went after the liberal New York Attorney General who has been after him for years based on her political beliefs.

“Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James. May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York,” the former president wrote.

Then he tagged the looney left themselves.

“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country. May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well,” he wrote.

To those that President Trump likes and loves, as well as his supporters, he had this message.

“Happy Easter to all. May there be great peace and prosperity throughout the World!”

