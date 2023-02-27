Trump CRUSHES DeSantis in Latest Fox News Poll

Former President Donald J. Trump is rocking and rolling despite the censorship by legacy media, and he is showing out in polls as we start to roll into the 2023 primary season.

Republican primary voters were given a list of 15 announced and potential candidates for the 2024 nomination, and Trump tops the list with 43%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 28%, Nikki Haley and Mike Pence are each at 7%, and Greg Abbott and Liz Cheney at 2% each.

So far, President Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are the only two in the race.

With only three percent of Republicans saying they were undecided, its looking more and more like 2024 is going to be a Trump runaway.

“Among Republican primary voters, men, women, those under and over age 45, and those without a college degree all put Trump first and DeSantis second,” Fox News reported. “The Florida governor is ahead among those with a college degree and those who think Biden was legitimately elected, and the two are within a point or so among suburban voters and those with higher incomes.”

DeSantis becomes the overwhelming choice for Republican voters if Trump is not in the race.

“Currently, the GOP primary dynamics are simple,” says Daron Shaw, a Republican, who conducts the Fox News survey with Democrat Chris Anderson. “DeSantis needs Trump to falter because most of the former president’s supporters see the Florida governor as the second-best choice. At the same time, other candidates need DeSantis to falter because his supporters have no single fallback option and would be up-for-grabs should he flame out.”

