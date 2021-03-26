Trump Considering Visiting Southern Border As Biden’s Border Crisis Escalates

According to the 45th President of the United States aid Jason Miller, the former President may visit the Southern border “soon” as the Biden administrations border crisis continues to hit all time highs.

“JUST IN – Trump may visit the Mexican border ‘soon’ amid the border crisis, according to the former president’s aide Jason Miller,” Disclose TV reported on Twitter.

JUST IN – Trump may visit the Mexican border 'soon' amid the border crisis, according to the former president's aide Jason Miller. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 26, 2021

This move is motivating to the conservative base that is looking for President Trump to stay in the political arena and possibly even run again for office in 2024.

Biden with a snarky and ignorant response said he should be flattered” by the ongoing migrant surge because they think he is a “nice guy.”

The bizarre comment from Biden came after softball reporter and radical left-wing PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor fawned over Biden, calling him a moral and decent man.

“How do you resolve that tension and how are you choosing which families can stay?” she asked.

“I guess I should be flattered because people are coming because I’m a nice guy, that’s why this is happening,” Biden said.

WATCH:

WATCH: Biden says he's flattered that immigrants are flooding the border because they think he's a 'nice guy' pic.twitter.com/2182854jgR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 25, 2021

“Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because they were a nice guy? That’s not the reason they’re coming.” Biden went on to claim.

Check out what NBC News reported:

The U.S. Border Patrol has encountered an average of 5,000 undocumented immigrants per day over the past 30 days, according to a senior Border Patrol official who spoke to reporters on Friday, putting the U.S. on track to outpace the Trump administration’s monthly record of border crossings.

In May 2019, more than 144,000 undocumented immigrants were encountered by the Border Patrol, marking a 12-year high. March is likely to surpass that, reaching 150,000 crossings per month — meaning apprehensions plus crossings at legal ports of entry without paperwork.

On Thursday, roughly 6,000 immigrants were encountered at the southwest border, the senior Border Patrol official said. Many of those immigrants are still being turned back into Mexico under an authority from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted to combat the spread of Covid-19. But all unaccompanied children and some migrant families are staying in the U.S.

The increase in unaccompanied children and the limited capacity of the Department of Health and Human Services to shelter them has created backlogs in border processing facilities. The official said on any given day Customs and Border Protection could have over 9,000 immigrants in its custody. On Thursday, senior Biden administration officials said CBP is not testing migrants for Covid-19 inside those overcrowded facilities.

One things for sure, the southern border is a war zone with Biden as President.

