Trump Congratulates Football Legend Herschel Walker on Winning Senate Primary in Georgia

The 45th President of the United States sent out the following congratulations to NFL Great and College Legend Herschel Walker on winning his U.S. Senate primary in Georgia.

Congratulations to Herschel Walker!

He recently won the Senate Primary in GEORGIA to be the next Republican Senator. He is a great friend and Patriot and had my total and complete endorsement. I am looking forward to helping him unseat radical Leftist Raphael Warnock.

Herschel embodies “America First.” He is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets. He will fight hard for our Second Amendment and Voter Integrity. Herschel Walker will never let you down.

