Trump Confirms Mar-a-Lago Dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes; Accuses West of Bringing Uninvited Guest ‘I Had Never Met and Knew Nothing About’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

A not so good situation for President Donald J. Trump as he has confirmed to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on Friday that he had dinner this week with his old friend Kanye West and Anti-Semite groyper leader Nick Fuentes.

Trump told Swan that he did not know who Fuentes was and that West had brought him to Mar-a-Lago uninvited.

As several on our staff have actually been to functions with the President at Mar-a-Lago, we want to get some clarity first before we continue. No one gets into Mar-a-Lago without Secret Service background checks and those are done in advance. Trump may not have known, but Fuentes wasn’t getting in by just showing up and not being on the list, that’s not how it works folks, that’s a fact. So it looks as though whoever is around President Trump may be getting some walking papers for this screw up.

West who now also calls himself Ye, has been in hot water with his backers and the press over several anti-Semitic remarks he has made of late as well. Fuentes is a notorious anti-Semite and Holocaust denier. Considering Trump’s daughter Ivanka is married to a Jewish man in Jared Kushner, there’s no way the boss is happy about Fuentes being there.

Swan reported on Twitter, “NEW: Statement from fmr President Trump in response to our story about his dinner w Ye and Fuentes: “Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.””

NEW: Statement from fmr President Trump in response to our story about his dinner w Ye and Fuentes: "Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about." https://t.co/RLfWtJTfzQ — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 25, 2022

President Trump made the following statement on Truth Social:

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

Apparently even those at the Mar-a-Lago club aren’t loyal to the President, because someone leaked this to Politico who first reported it on Wednesday.

”According to a source, far-right extremist Nick Fuentes was spotted with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. West tweeted last night he met with Trump at the club. West and Fuentes were also seen together at Miami airport.”

According to a source, far-right extremist Nick Fuentes was spotted with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. West tweeted last night he met with Trump at the club. West and Fuentes were also seen together at Miami airport. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 23, 2022

The liberal Trump hating loons at the Daily Beast were quick to pick up on West’s tweet and this picture of Kanye at the airport with Fuentes. Why in the hell West is hanging out with Fuentes is bonkers to begin with. It’s a great way of saying that you can’t ever have flip flops made even in the Philippines..

Late on Tuesday night, West tweeted: “First time at Mar-a-Lago Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting.” “And I had on jeans. Yikes,” he added. https://t.co/HR3VteZvlj — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 24, 2022

Then it gets even worse for President Trump as West posted a video saying that the former President was “really impressed with Nick Fuentes.” God Help Us.

Dear God, is Kanye also saying he’s going to run for President again? In the video he claims he asked Trump to be his Vice President. What a disaster this story is turning out to be, and Trump needs to fire many around him, they are clowns.

It’s time for Donald Trump to hire back Corey Lewandowski, Jason Miller, and put folks like Matt Couch, Eric Matheny, Gunther Engleman, and hell even Catturd around him. Put people that aren’t yes men, who are fighters, and know your voting base around you sir. The time is now.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...