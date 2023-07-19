Trump Compares DeSantis Campaign to Terrible Reboot in latest Statement

In the following statement the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump compares the DeSantis campaign to a terrible reboot.

Read the full statement below:

Some reboots were never going to be successful, like Dynasty, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or even MacGyver. And now we can add Ron DeSantis’ 2024 campaign to the list of failures.

The real story here is that the DeSantis campaign doesn’t know how to turn things around with their current candidate. Case in point: they don’t actually want any Republican primary voters to see his CNN interview. DeSantis could have easily joined one of CNN’s high-profile primetime hosts and reached millions of new voters if he had something compelling to say, but with an unlikable candidate, no campaign message, and rapidly sinking poll numbers, the campaign is doing an afternoon hit that nobody will watch. That’s a tactic, not a new strategy, and it’s not going to change DeSantis’ campaign nosedive.

