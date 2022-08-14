Trump Carries the Biggest Stick in the GOP, and They Know It: Who’s Really Responsible for Attacking This Man and His Family for 7 Years?

In the Wisconsin Republican Party primary held August 9, this past Tuesday, in the gubernational race, Tim Michels pulled out a major victory, making a complete sweep of both gubernational and congressional endorsements for former President Donald Trump.

If you are voter in Wisconsin, regardless of party, and wonder if Trump still retains a lot of his power, influence, and impact on the Republican party, this victory in the GOP gubernatorial race should be proof enough. It is quite clear that folks still trust him and believe in his vision for the United States.

Michels victory was reported by Newsmax’s Decision Desk HQ, which gave Trump a 6-0 sweep of primary endorsements for the evening.

Trump responded on Truth Social Tuesday evening writing, “Congratulations to Tim Michels on his win against awonderful and highly competitive opponent, Rebecca Kleefisch. I know both sides will come together and defeat one of the worst governors in the country, Tony Evers.”

Newsmax reported, “Trump endorsed Michels, a business man and self-described outsider who has put $12 million into his own campaign, against former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who had the support of Pence and former Governor Scott Walker. Both candidates claim the 2020 election was rigged, but Kleefisch has said decertifying the results is ‘not constitutional,’ while Michels said ‘everything will be on the table.'”

This was a really big proxy battle going between the Trump backed candidate versus the Pence backed candidate. This means Michels is now set to go against Democratic Governor Tony Evers in the general election in November.

State Assembly Speaker Ronin Vox also won her primary, even though she and Trump are not exactly on the best of terms after she would not side with him about decertifying the 2020 election results.

Newsmax also reported, “Tuesday’s outcomes will have far-reaching consequences beyond Wisconsin, a state that is almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats and where 2022 will be seen as a bellwether for the 2024 presidential race. The person elected governor this fall will be in office for the presidential elections and will be able to sign or veto changes to elections laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The next governor and U.S. senator also may sway decisions on issues from abortion to education and taxes.”

Michels, a co-owner in his family’s business that is one of the largest construction companies in the state of Wisconsin promised, “We are gong to have election integrity here in Wisconsin.” He then stated that he will work to bring law and order back to his state, as well as bashing Evers over his handling of schools before pointing the finger at Biden for the hike in prices we’re seeing at grocery stores.

The Wisconsin primary just shows that Trump’s influence is as strong as ever. And with all the shenanigans surrounding the raid on Mar-a-Lago this week, it’s likely going to surge. It would be incredibly stupid to think that Trump isn’t going to run in 2024. The people will unite behind him to fight the corruption in our government and the Biden administration’s big spending agenda, and that is what is desperately needed in this country.

Who however is really responsible for taking on the 45th President for the last seven years? Who has been constantly trying to bring him down, hard his family, and destroy his wealth? It’s not just Democrats, its’ Republicans too. Republicans refused to investigate the still unsolved murder of DNC Data Director Seth Conrad Rich. The only unsolved Caucasian murder in the District of Columbia in two decades.

The Republicans refused to stand up against the Russian hoax when they had control of the United States Senate and Congress from 2016 to 2018. Jeff Sessions even recused himself like a bumbling coward when there was no reason too. Sessions even assigned Robert Mueller as Special Prosecutor to carry on that hoax for the majority of Trump’s first term. Yes, it was Deputy Assistant Weasel Rod Rosenstein who aimed Mueller, but in reality Sessions could have stopped the insanity of the stupidity at any time and didn’t.

Add to the list of names John McCain, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney, Ronna McDaniel, Mitch McConnell, Tom Cotton, and the list of those who’ve been called “Republicans” that were trying to take down 45 are astounding.

Despite all the efforts from the wolves in sheep’s clothing, Trump is still the most polarizing figure in the conservative movement. The most loved, the most adored, the biggest name, he carries it all. 70% of those polled in a straw poll at CPAC said Trump was the front runner for 2024. The Republicans are scared. The Democrats are scared. The Deep State is scared. The Department of Justice and those who’ve targeted Trump and his family for almost a decade are petrified. Trump’s going to win in 2024, and Hell is coming with him.

