Trump Campaign Drops Bombs – The Truth About Fans Willis

Radical Democrat Fani Willis Is Campaigning And Fundraising On Her Bogus Indictments Of President Trump



Fani Willis Is A Democrat ActivistIn 2021, She Endorsed And Fundraised For The Democrat Political Opponent Of A Republican Georgia State Senator Who Was A Target Of Her Criminal Investigation. (Endorsement Video, Charlie Bailey Campaign Facebook Page, 1/30/21)



Willis’s Prior Partisan Political Activity Disqualified Her From Investigating An Election Witness. “A judge Monday effectively barred a Georgia prosecutor from investigating Republican state Sen. Burt Jones…saying she was disqualified by hosting a campaign fundraiser for Jones’ political opponent.” (CNBC, 7/25/22)



The judge ruled that Fani Willis’ actions constituted a “plain — and actual and untenable — conflict,” and commented that “It’s a ‘What are you thinking?’ moment. The optics are horrific.” (Washington Post, 7/25/22)



Willis Is Using The Trump Indictment To Fundraise And CampaignOn The Eve Of Her Anticipated Indictment Of President Trump, Willis Launched Her New 2023 Re-Election Campaign Website To Take Maximum Advantage Of Her New-found Fame. “While the nation awaits the results of her office’s more-than-two-year investigation into alleged attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has launched a new fundraising website. On Thursday, Willis sent out an email to her supporters. ‘Friend, we wanted you to know first that our new website is up and ready for you to share with your friends and family,’ it said. ‘Sign up to volunteer, host an event, and continue to support the team! Thank you for your continued support to build a brighter future for Fulton County. With gratitude, Team Fani.’ Willis’ team launched the website as a Fulton County grand jury continues weighing whether to level charges or indictments against the nation’s 45th president.” (Atlanta News First, 8/10/23)



Willis’s DA Office Leaked A Charging Sheet Against President Trump, Tainting The Jury Pool By Highlighting 13 Felony Charges, Before The Grand Jury Voted Or Any Charges Were Announced. “A two-page docket report posted to the Fulton County court website indicated charges against Trump including racketeering, conspiracy, and false statements. The appearance of the report set off a flurry of news media activity, but then the document vanished. A spokesperson for the district attorney said reports ‘that those charges were filed [are] inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment.’” (The Guardian, 8/14/23)



President Trump’s Attorneys Drew Findling And Jennifer Little Respond: “The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process. This was not a simple administrative mistake. A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception.” (Statement, 8/14/23)



Fani Willis Bragged To Left-Wing Media Outlets About Her Efforts To Take Down Trump. Willis Appeared Repeatedly (Nearly 40 Times) On Left-Wing TV Shows And Media Outlets Throughout Her Investigation. (Amended Complaint, No. 2023CV382670, 7/20/23)Willis Often Bragged About Her Investigation To National Media Outlets. (The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/11/21; Amended Complaint, No. 2023CV382670, 7/20/23)Rather than remaining impartial, Willis opined about the ongoing investigation openly to the media, telling TIME that she had a “what in the hell” moment when she heard President Trump’s phone call. (Time Magazine, 9/28/21)In a 2022 interview, Willis said that “on day one” she knew that an investigation of Trump may be warranted. Willis went on to explain that upon hearing the phone call, “almost immediately I knew if there was something to be done…that we would be the appropriate office.” (USA Today, 2/14/22)



Willis’s Campaign Account Tweeted A Political Cartoon Promoting Her Investigation Of President Trump. In July 2022, after subpoenaing a multitude of high-profile witnesses, Fani Willis tweeted a biased political cartoon on her campaign twitter account depicting her fishing for a recently subpoenaed witness who appeared in the cartoon to be living as a fish in a swamp. (Amended Complaint, No. 2023CV382670, 7/20/23)



Willis Raised A Vast Majority Of Her Campaign Funds By Promoting Her Election Investigation On Social Media.Nearly 75% Of Her Entire Contribution Haul Came In The Immediate Aftermath Of Her Tweets Promoting The Investigation. “In 2022, according to her campaign disclosure report, the District Attorney received a total of 737 donations—533 of those donations came in the days immediately following her retweeting requests for donations and followers in light of this investigation, which Petitioner highlighted in his original motion. See Motion to Quash, attached hereto as Exhibit 1, Sec. 4(B)(ii). To be clear, those donations comprise 72.3% of the District Attorney’s 2022 individual campaign.” (Amended Complaint, No. 2023CV382670, 7/20/23)



Over 90% Of Willis’s Contributions Came From Out Of State Donors. “Despite the District Attorney being a state prosecutor in a single-county circuit, less than 8% of her donations came from Georgians. The other 92% were from 45 other states.” (Amended Complaint, No. 2023CV382670, 7/20/23)



A Family Steeped In HateFani Willis Is The Daughter Of A Former Black Panther. “The daughter of a former Black Panther who recently retired as a criminal defense lawyer, the Inglewood, Calif.-born Willis would go along when her father went to court on Saturday mornings. The judge who oversaw the Saturday courtroom, an older white man, was, according to Willis, known to be mean. But each week, he had Willis, too young to stay home alone or to hear the details her father needed to discuss with clients, sit next to him on the elevated dais, the two whispering back and forth. One day, Willis’ father asked her what on earth they talked about.” (Time Magazine, 9/28/21)“Fani has a seemingly proud family background as an African-American woman. As what can now be considered a conscious foreshadowing to her future endeavors, she describes her Swahili name’s intended meaning, saying: “My name is actually Fani (fah-nee), Taifa is my middle name, and my last name is Willis. So, my father was a Black Panther, so he was very Afrocentric… my name is Swahili. Fani actually means ‘prosperous,’ and Taifa means ‘people’.” (Fulton County Government Website, 1/4/21)



Fani Willis’s Investigation Has Been Compromised By Unethical Conduct And Political Bias. Fulton County Judge Described The Grand Jury Investigation As “One-Sided” With “Very Limited Due Process.” The Fulton County Superior Court Judge ordered that any of the Grand Jury’s recommendations on who might be prosecuted must remain secret for now since the grand jury investigation was “one-sided” and there was “very limited due process” for the people whom the grand jury recommended charges. (Fox News, 2/25/23; Fox News, 2/13/23)



Willis’s Investigation Lasted Over Two And A Half Years, Suspiciously Long, And Timed To Interfere With The 2024 Presidential Election. Legal Analyst Elie Honig Stated “I Know Investigations Take Time. This Should Not Have Taken Two And A Half Plus Years.” (CNN, 4/24/23)An Earlier Grand Jury’s Foreman, Emily Kohrs Went On A Days-Long, Bizarre Media Tour Hinting At The Grand Jury’s Potential Criminal Indictment Of President Trump.Kohrs Spoke To The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, And Gave Lengthy Interviews With NBC And CNN. (Fox News, 3/27/23)Even Left-Wing Media Outlets Criticized The Grand Jury Foreman’s Behavior. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig called the grand jury foreman’s media appearances a “prosecutor’s nightmare.” Honig noted, “We’re talking about taking away somebody’s liberty. She doesn’t seem to be taking this very seriously.” (CNN, 2/22/23)CNN’s liberal anchor, Anderson Cooper agreed, “First of all, why this person is talking on TV? I do not understand,” Cooper said. “She’s clearly enjoying herself. But, I mean, is this responsible? She was the foreperson of this grand jury!” (Fox News, 2/25/23)



Willis Has A Troubling History Of Politically-Motivated Decisions. Willis Refused To Prosecute Abortion Cases After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned, Putting Her Personal Political Agenda Above The Rule Of Law. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 6/24/22)Under Fani Willis, Violent Crime Exploded In Atlanta. In 2021, Atlanta Murders Increased 60% Compared To 2020, Making It One Of The Highest In The Nation. “Murders in Atlanta have spiked nearly 60% year to date, with almost two dozen more killings reported so far compared to 2020’s statistics, police department data shows.” (Fox News, 6/14/21)



Since 2019, Homicides In Atlanta Are Up 71%. (Atlanta Police Department; Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 12/19/22)Homicides In Atlanta Increased For The Third Straight Year In 2022, Approaching A 30-Year High. (Fox5 Atlanta, 1/6/23)Burglaries, Car Theft, And Shoplifting Also Increased Last Year. (Atlanta Police Department)Willis Hid A Prior Relationship With A Member Of A Gang She Was ProsecutingWillis Was The Lawyer For A YSL Gang Co-Founder In 2019 In An Aggravated Assault Case. “Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has built a reputation as a tough-on-crime prosecutor eager to fill Atlanta prisons through sweeping indictments. But YSL Mondo, who co-founded the Young Stoner Life music crew with Young Thug in the early 2010s, tells Rolling Stone that the Fani Willis he sees on TV isn’t the same woman who served as his defense attorney in 2019 during an aggravated assault case.” (RollingStone, 1/25/23)



Mondo Said That Willis Was A “Great Attorney” And That They Shared A “Cool Relationship.” “Mondo says that Willis was a “great attorney” for him, getting his aggravated assault charge dropped to a lesser one and having him sentenced to “a program” in lieu of prison time. He says that even after his sentence, she worked to get him an early release from the program due to COVID. And beyond her casework, he says that the two shared a “cool relationship,” with her being aware of his rap career and even using it in her defense. That’s why the YSL indictment is surprising to Mondo. “That’s not her character,” he contends. “She’s almost like, not really street, but she understands what goes on, bro. She understands life to a certain degree. She ain’t trying to take all these little Black dudes down. She ain’t that type of woman, man. I’m telling you, she’s not.” (Rolling Stone, 1/25/23)



Willis Was Accused Of Falsifying A Subpoena In 2022In 2022, Willis Was Accused Of Prosecutorial Misconduct And Abuse Of Grand Jury Power. HEADLINE: “(Exclusive Details) Young Thug’s Lawyer Seeks To Have RICO Case Tossed On Technicality, Accuses DA Of Prosecutorial Misconduct, Abuse Of Grand Jury Power.’ (The Shade Room, 11/9/22)



Willis Was Accused Of Filing ‘Sham’ And ‘Fake’ Grand Jury Subpoenas. ‘Young Thug‘s lawyers are looking to have his RICO case dismissed based on a technicality, accusing the district attorney of filing ‘sham’ and ‘fake’ grand jury subpoenas as the rap star continues to languish in Georgia’s Cobb County Jail, The Shade Room can exclusively report. Last Thursday (Nov. 3), Brian Steel of The Steel Law Firm, who is representing Thugger, filed a motion to dismiss all charges against their client on grounds of prosecutors abusing ‘it’s authority by utilizing a sham Grand Jury Subpoena.’” (The Shade Room, 11/9/22)