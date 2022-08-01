TRUMP BLASTS D.C. MAYOR BOWSER, MCCONNELL AND PELOSI ON TRUTH SOCIAL

Former President Donald Trump must have woken up on the wrong side of the bed on Friday morning. He started the morning off with some wonderful posts bashing everyone from RINO Mitch McConnell to Nasty Nancy Pelosi, stirring things up and taking full advantage of being able to say whatever he wants since it’s his app.

His first assault was directed against Mitch McConnell, who he attacked as having been “played” by the Democrats, commenting, “Well, Mitch McConnell got played by the Democrats again. This is a BIG one!

That is actually an echo of when Trump skewered McConnell in a ‘Save America’ statement in December of 2021 when he said, “Mitch McConnell has given away the Unfrastructure Bill and will soon be giving away the Build Back Worse Bill, which will change the very fabric of our society. This was all made possible to the two-month extension he gave the Democrats, the separation of the two Bills, and, most importantly, his lack of courage in playing the Debt Ceiling Card. He has grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory! How this guy can stay as Leader is beyond comprehension – this is coming not only from me, but from virtually everyone in the Republican Party. He is a disaster and should be replaced as “Leader’ ASAP!”

In any case, Trump then turned his sights from McConnell to Democrats, ripping Nasty Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

First came his skewering of Bowser, who he attacked on the basis of calling for the National Guard to deal with illegal immigrants flooding her city but refused to protect the Capitol on January 6th and proclaimed:

“The Mayor of Washington, D.C, wants the National Guard to help with the thousands of Illegal Immigrants, coming from the insane Open Border, that are flooding the City, but refused National Guard help when it came to providing Security at the Capitol Building for a far larger crowd on January 6th. Figure that one out?

Then came what was probably his best attack of the morning, which was directed against Nasty Nancy Pelosi and hammered her for being a mess and for her husband’s suspicious stock trades, commenting, “Why is Nancy Pelosi getting involved with China and Taiwan other than to make trouble and more money, possibly involving insider trading and information, for her cheatin’ husband? Everything she touches turns to Chaos, Disruption, and ‘Crap’ (her second big Congress “flop” happening now!), and the China mess is the last thing she should be involved in – She will only make it worse. Crazy Nancy just inserts herself and causes great friction and hatred. She is such a mess!!!”

