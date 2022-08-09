TRUMP BLASTS BIDEN AND PELOSI IN EPIC SPEECH

Former President Trump was in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Friday night for his trip to the beautiful, cheese-producing state, for one of his frequent week-end Save America rallies. He was there supporting gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, in which he did, but he also touted his own record endorsing winners, pointing to the recent string of winners inthe past week’s primaries, particularly in Arizona.

Trump pointed out that both Kari Lake and Blake Masters, the two Republicans from Arizona are very much on the MAGA side of the MAGA and Conservative, Inc. divide the GOP.

Trump said that Tim Michels is also a winner who will come out ahead in the upcoming Wisconsin primary.

While having the podium and the opportunity, Trump took the time to blow up on Nasty Nancy Pelosi, knocking her trip to Taiwan and saying, “What was she doing in Taiwan? She was China’s dream. Everything she touches turns to you know what.”

Closer to home for the Wisconsinites he was speaking to, Trump also commented on the wins of candidates he endorsed in Michigan. Trump really focused on Tudor Dixon’s recent win in the Michigan gubernatorial primary race and John Gibb’s successful defeat of Representative Peter Meijer, the RINO representative, who was one of the few Republican turncoats who voted to impeach Trump.

Later in the rally he ripped into Joe Biden, hammering him for not spending the extra few weeks necessary to complete the border wall after Trump left office, saying that it would have been easy and quick for Biden to do that but that he refused to make America safe by doing it.

Trump generally blasted Biden as being worse than a combination of all the worst presidents in U.S. history and saying, “The damage Biden has done is even greater than all that combination could have done.”

Trump added, “You can take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden had done to our country in less than two short years.”

Fact-checkers rate that as false because Obama was pretty horrible too, but Trump’s point is well-taken, as the utterly horrific nature of the Biden administration is undisputable to anyone with a shred of common sense and a shred of honesty, as the state of the economy and depression of the populace attest.

Perhaps Nancy Pelosi can stop risking World War III in the Pacific rim; America has some issues at home it needs to sort out first.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...