Trump Backed Doug Mastriano Wins PA GOP Gubernatorial Primary

It’s hard to not like Doug Mastriano, he’s a Patriot, a career military man, and just a damn good American!

He stood and fought hard for election integrity when others wouldn’t, and now he’s in the drivers seat to possibly turn Pennsylvania dominantly red for the first time in decades.

Some Keystone State Republicans, or RINO’s, however, fear the former president’s preferred candidate is too radical to win the November general election against Democrat Josh Shapiro.

“There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano,” Trump said in his endorsement announcement Saturday. “He has revealed the Deceit, Corruption, and outright Theft of the 2020 Presidential Election, and will do something about it.”

Congrats to Doug Mastriano on his huge primary win! He was fully endorsed by our own Matt Couch months ago!

