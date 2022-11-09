Trump Attacks DeSantis AGAIN in Shocking Truth Social Post as Party Divided Ensues

Donald Trump has yet again in a span of a week attacked the most popular Conservative Governor in America Ron DeSantis.

It’s a shocking move as Conservatives and America First people love both men, but a terrible move by Trump to divide the party and the base, by attacking the most popular governor in America, who won by a landslide in last nights midterm elections.

DeSantis won over Crist by nearly 20 points in a crushing win, where he flipped controversial Miami Dade County to red, which is unheard of.

Unfortunately President Trump’s ego is running wild as he plans to make his announcement to run for President in an election that saw a disappointing turnout for a red wave become a red drizzle.

Trump blasted DeSantis moments ago with this post on Truth Social.

“Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?“

What’s your take America, the optics on this are absolutely horrific.

