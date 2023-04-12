Trump Appeals Federal Judges Order for Pence testimony in front of Secret DOJ Grand Jury on Jan 6 Probe

Another day, another corrupt and partisan DOJ attack on former President Donald J. Trump at the hands of the corrupt and criminal Democrats in power.

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has appealed a sealed order requiring testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence.

The former Vice President was ordered to appear after a judge ruled that he must answer questions from the Justice Department about some of the aspects of Trump’s alleged attempt to question the results of the 2020 presidential election in front of a secret grand jury.

Pence’s attorneys indicated that they would not appeal the D.C. District Court Judge’s ruling. Chief Judge James Boasberg’s ruling partially sided with Pence just days before Trump’s legal team filed a challenge.

Pence would be the most prominent witness to address the inquiries in the latest witch-hunting of the former President by the Democrat led Department of Justice.

His testimony would be behind closed doors and could provide investigators with a firsthand account of Trump’s state of mind in the pivotal weeks after the election was taken from him by now President Joe Biden.

It could also expose a further rift between the two men since the end of their administration.

Pence is also expected to announce a probably 2024 presidential run for the presidency and to challenge Trump, who is already in the race and raising tens of millions of dollars for 2024.

Trump’s attorneys objected when Pence was subpoenaed months ago by the Justice Department’s Special Counsel on Executive Privilege.

A federal magistrate judge in Washington last week rejected those arguments, forcing Pence to testify, the U.S. Constitution be damned.

Boasberg did grant Pence a victory by adopting Pence’s attorneys’ arguments that he could not be questioned about his actions on Jan. 6 for constitutional reasons.

They had argued that because Pence was operating in his capacity as president of the Senate that day, he was protected from being forced to testify under the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from questioning about official legislative actions.

The following is from NTD:

Despite concern about the former vice president’s testimony, Pence said the recent indictment against the president is “a great disservice to the country” and that he thinks millions of Americans will see it as “nothing more than a political prosecution.”

Pence reacted to the indictment during a 10-minute exclusive interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on March 30, hours after news broke that a New York grand jury had voted to criminally charge Trump.

He said it was wrong for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to pursue charges after Bragg’s predecessor and federal prosecutors declined to do so. Pence said he also took issue with Bragg running for office “on the pledge to indict the former president.”

“I think that offends the notion of the overwhelming majority of the American people who believe in fairness, who believe in equal treatment before the law,” Pence said, adding that singling out Trump appears to be an example of “a two-tiered justice system,” and that the American people are fed up with it. “This is a bad decision by a political prosecutor.”

