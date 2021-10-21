Trump Announces New ‘Trump Media & Technology Group’ Launching ‘TRUTH Social’ to Fight “Tyranny of Big Tech”

There it is, the announcement so many were waiting for, President Trump’s team has launched the Trump Media and Technology group in a definitive merger with DWAC (Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Trump Media & Technology Group’s growth plans initially will be funded by DWAC’s $293 Million cash in trust (assuming no redemptions)

This is a massive announcement, and the sole purpose of the group is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against “Big Tech” companies from Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing views and voices in America.

Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) will soon be launching a social network, named “TRUTH Social.”

TRUTH Social is now available for Pre-Order in the Apple App Store for invited guests in November of 2021. A nationwide rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Read the full statement below.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter,” Trump wrote in the statement, “yet our favorite American President has been silenced.” He added that “TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all.”

What are your thoughts America? How big of a chunk will this take out of Facebook and Twitter?

