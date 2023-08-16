Trump and His 18 Co-Defendants Will be Booked at the Horrific Fulton County Jail in Atlanta

BREAKING: Trump and his 18 co-defendants will be booked at the Fulton County Jail.

Below is the media advisory just released: At this point, based on guidance received from the district attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail. Until Thursday, August 17, media can stage in the fenced parking lot across the street from the jail’s main entrance.

President Trump and allies will be booked at the Fulton County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ZBCXpmBvMx — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 16, 2023

Preparations are being made for designated media space in the main parking lot of the jail on Thursday. You will receive further instructions. Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time. The jail is open 24/7.

Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning. There has been one change made around the Fulton County Courthouse: one lane of Pryor Street has opened for vehicle traffic.

There is no other information available for release currently. Additional information about potential road closures is forthcoming.

