TRUMP AFFIRMS DESANTIS IS POSSIBLE RUNNING MATE IF HE DECIDES TO RUN

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump, during an interview with Newsmax, said when asked about Ron DeSantis as a possible running mate in a potential 2024 presidential bid. “I have a good relationship with the Republican governor.”

Well, I get along with him. I was very responsible for his success, because I endorsed him and he went up like a rocket ship,” Trump continued.

Trump was referring to his 2018 endorsement of DeSantis. And after Trump’s endorsement, DeSantis’s support rapidly increased before he defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Since then, Desantis has become one of the most popular Republican officials in the country, particularly for his handling of COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic related rules in Florida. The Florida governor has often downplayed suggestions that he run for president in 2024, saying he’s more focused on running the state of Florida.

In mid-June, Trump told the New Yorker magazine, “I don’t know if Ron is running, and I don’t ask him. It’s his prerogative. I think I would win.”

Trump has not made a definitive statement of committing to running in 2024, even though he has strongly hinted at the possibility in most many speeches. He said last year he would wait until the 2022 midterms are over before he makes an announcement. He did cite laws around campaign finances as a possible reason for his delay.

Republican campaign strategist Brooke Rollins told the Epoch Times on June 14, “The information that I’ve gotten the last several weeks is Trump is definitely running. Several weeks before that Rollins created the “Ready for Ron” PAC to support a possible DeSantis presidential candidacy.

Rollins also told the Epoch Times, “We’re not working at all against Trump. At that point in time, I didn’t know if he (Trump) was running or not. What I’ve said since has made it clear is that he (DeSantis) won’t run against Trump.”

While visiting with the Washington Post in April Trump said, “You always have to talk about health. You look like you’re in good health, but tomorrow, you get a letter from a doctor saying come see me again.” That’s not good when they use the word ‘again.'” Trump added, “I am in good health.”

Earlier this year, Trump was asked again about whether he would take former Vice President Mike Pence as a 2024 running mate?

Trump answered the paper saying, “I don’t think the people would accept it. Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship.” Trump continued, “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time, but I still like Mike.”

