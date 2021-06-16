Trump Accepts Abbott’s Invitation to Join Him and Visit Southern Border on June 30, 2021

In a statement on Tuesday, Former President Donald Trump indicated that he had received an invitation from Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, to join Abbott during his scheduled visit to the Southern Border on Wednesday June 30.



Today, Wednesday, Trump wrote in a statement, “I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.”



“We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes,” Trump continued.



Trump continued his criticism of the Biden Administration’s reversal of Trump-era immigration policies, claiming that by doing so President Biden and Vice President Harris have “handed control of our border to criminals.”



“Our brave Border Agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs. Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S. interior on a daily basis,” Trump added.



Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported that over 180,000 migrants illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, a 21 year high.



Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden gave the responsibility to handle the border crisis on March 24, 2021, has yet to even announce plans to visit the southern border.



After returning from her visit to Guatemala last week, Harris sat down with NBC News’ Lester Holt, who asked her when she was going to the border and she said while giggling, “I haven’t been to Europe, either.”



Trump’s announcement will more than likely get the Biden administration’s attention. Maybe Trump will work with Abbott to help the state of Texas to finish the wall. Abbott said 2 days ago that his state could do a state wall with donors and yesterday he said he would start asking for donors to assist in finishing a state border wall.

