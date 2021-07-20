Trump 2017 Inaugural Committee Chair Arrested for Allegedly Conspiring to Influence Positions with United Arab Emirates

The swamp runs deep, and yet another person close to the 45th President of the United States has been arrested on yet another odd “alleged” charge.

Thomas Joseph Barrack, 74, of Santa Monica, California was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he allegedly conspired to influence Trump’s foreign policy positions to benefit the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack was the chair of President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee.

He was among three men charged in New York federal court with trying to influence foreign policy while Trump was running in 2016 and later while he was President.

Matthew Herrington, an attorney for Barrack didn’t immediately return emails for comment. Barrack was due to appear at an initial appearance in federal court in Southern California.

Barrack was charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements during a June 20, 2019 interview with federal law enforcement agents.

Also charged in seven counts of indictment in Brooklyn federal court were Matthew Grimes, 27, of Aspen, Colorado and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, 43, of the United Arab Emirates.

Grimes was also arrested Tuesday in California.

The whereabouts of Alshahhi weren’t immediately made clear.

“The defendants repeatedly capitalized on Barrack’s friendships and access to a candidate who was eventually elected President, high-ranking campaign and government officials, and the American media to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Mark Lesko said in a release.

Lesko characterized the alleged conduct as “nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former President.”

“Through this indictment, we are putting everyone — regardless of their wealth or perceived political power — on notice that the Department of Justice will enforce the prohibition of this sort of undisclosed foreign influence,” the statement said.

Thanks to our friends at The Associated Press for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...