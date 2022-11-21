True The Vote/2000 Mules Catherine Engelbrecht Kept in Solitary Confinement for 4 Days with ‘Plate Glass Window’ Allowing Her to be Watched While She Showered and Used Bathroom [VIDEO]

Back on October 4, the LA County District Attorney’s Office announced that Eugene You, the CEO of Konnech, had been arrested and taken into custody for suspected theft of information on voters stored on servers in Communist China.

If you remember, True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and Greg Phillips broke this story that lead to his arrest. Yu even tried suing them to silence them like Dominion systems has done others in the media who reported issues with their software.

From the LA DA Gascon’s Office: Konnech distributes and sells its proprietary PollChief software, which is an election worker management system that was utilized by the county in the last California election. The software assists with poll worker assignments, communications, and payroll. PollChief requires that workers submit personal identifying information, which is retained by the Konnech.

Under its $2.9 million, five-year contract with the county, Konnech was supposed to securely maintain the data and that only United States citizens and permanent residents have access to it.

District Attorney investigators found that in contradiction to the contract, information was stored on servers in the People’s Republic of China.

Back on October 31, during the Konnech defamation case, Federal Judge Kenneth Hoyt held true the vote founder Cathering Engelbrecht and True the Vote investigator Gregg Phillips in contempt of court over their refusal to identify a confidential informant who helped them obtain information that led to the discovery and later, evidence that the E. Lansing, MI based election software Konnech was storing election-related data on servers in China.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft yesterday and Patty McMurrary of 100 Percent Fed Up spoke with these two American heroes.

Catherine explained how she was placed in solitary confinement, which consisted of an 8×10 cinder block cell with a raised cement platform with a 2″ “mattress thing” placed on top and a light that was constantly on, which prevented her from being able to sleep.

She also said she had no privacy as her bathroom facilities were in plain view of anyone standing outside.

Phillips elaborated on their situation in more details in the federal prison, saying that he was strip searched and how they were placed in handcuffs and ankle irons.

They were also chained around their wastes for most of the first days as they were being processed. IN a short clip preview, Phillips also explains how Engelbrecht was forced to bathroom and shower with a place of glass on her wall that made all of her activities viewable to anyone standing out side her cell.

This is what happens to Patriots who stand up for the truth in the Democrats America. Phillips did say that the Warden was aware of their situation and “understood the gravity of our situation” and was very good to them. He even added that the prison they were locked up was the same kind of prison where Jeffrey Epstein was being held.

Phillips also said that former President Trump made a “wellness call” to the prison to check on them.

You can read more from our friends at The Gateway Pundit.

