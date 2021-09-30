Trillion Dollar “Infrastructure Bill” Contains More Liberal Pet Projects than Infrastructure

Apparently the whole point of this trillion dollar infrastructure Bill (for which the next generation will never be able to repay) is nothing more than a way for Congress and corrupt politicians to suck the last bit of what they can from American tax payers before destroying the country and handing it over to globalists, the big banks, and China.

Here is a list of all the things they’re sneaking into the Bill that they’re claiming is necessary fir “infrastructure.” (I’ll include the references I used at the end.) Keep in mind politicians often own stock in these energy/electric vehicle companies (which is something I think needs to change, and how they end up leaving Congress as millionaires) and often get kickbacks from the people and companies they award with all these lucrative government contracts either through campaign donations or other methods. Let’s see how much of the infrastructure bill has to do with maintaining roads and bridges:

• $20 billion to advance “racial equality and environmental justice.”

• $34 billion for “social infrastructure” to create “hubs” outside of cities.

• It will also rollback “right to work” laws and limit how independent contractors can earn a living.

• $400 billion for at home care that includes unionizing home healthcare workers.

• $175 billion in subsidies for electric vehicles, even though lithium mines use slave labor including children, and it’s not any better for the environment as old batteries are themselves extremely toxic.

• $100 billion to make school lunches “greener.”

• $100 billion to expand broadband internet AND the government’s control of it.

• $213 billion for energy efficient housing improvements…but only for selected “underserved communities.”

• $2.5 billion in energy subsidies and non-profits (common way to money laundering is through charities.)

• $10 billion to create a “Civilian Climate Corp” of “diverse” people to fight climate change. 🙄

• $50 million for a study on how to tax us more based on road usage and how many miles we drive that includes the government tracking us where we go.

• Upgrade Amtrak service….for Canada.

• Money to encourage more women to become truckers, because that’s what’s important in a time like this.

• Studying the safety of limousines.

• Studying deer collisions with cars.

• Breathalizers to be installed in all new manufactured cars and vehicles.

• $5 billion for new low emission school buses.

• $250 million for electric boat ferries.

$250 million to fight invasive plant species.

• As well as a bunch of huge general payouts to the areas/states of the congressmen pushing for it all

You don’t get to destroy our economy and then milk the last bit out of us for all your dumb climate change and liberal pet project wet dreams. What we we really need is an election audit get all these corrupt politicians out of their seats, the fact they don’t care what American voters really need or want proves to me that fraud is keeping them in their seats.

