TRENDING: Elon Musk Puts Poll on Twitter Asking Should He ‘Reinstate former President Trump’

Well its getting interesting over on Twitter, as new owner and the world’s richest man Elon Musk seems to be having fun with both sides of the political aisle. Musk has yet to reinstate hardly any of the thousands of conservative influencers who were wrongfully banned by the liberally censoring platforms.

In fact, Musk has only allowed two famous entities on. Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee. Meanwhile our boss Matt Couch, Juanita Broaddrick, Laura Loomer, Craig Sawyer, Melissa Tate, Dr. Robert Malone, Pastor Greg Locke, and countless others who led the charge fighting for the Republic the last few years are shunned. Mums the word on Twitter about restoring them and their millions of followers.

Earlier on Friday Musk said that Twitter hadn’t decided on reinstating former President Donald J. Trump’s Twitter account, but also stated he would not allow InfoWars frontman Alex Jones back either. This caused millions of conservatives to call Musk out for being a fraud, and anti-free speech, and their not wrong.

Musk said he would allow free speech, and just today he announced that “hate speech” would be lowered in search ranking and not be visible unless people searched for the tweet. Now the question begs to ask, who gets to decide what is hateful? The same group of liberals that banned anyone and everyone who hurt their pathetic little feelings the last few years? Who truly decides, and that’s why this experiment so far with Elon Musk as the former President would say is “Bullshit.”

So now Musk has put a poll up on Twitter, asking it’s users if President Trump should be allowed back on the platform. Here’s the problem with that, why should non Americans get to vote in this poll? It’s a serious question, isn’t it?

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk seems to really like pandering and screwing with people emotionally, but one thing is certain, he’s not brought anyone back of significant relevance that was banned other than The Babylon Bee and Jordan Peterson.

Oh, did we mention that he already caved and brought Kathy Griffen back? That’s right, the same lunatic who held a severed head of President Trump up and tried to convince you that was comedy, who actually broke Twitter Terms of Service rules, she was let back on in less than two weeks. However our own Matt Couch and his friend Juanita Broaddrick can’t even get a response from Twitter on their suspensions.

What are your thoughts folks? Do you think if let back on President Trump will actually join Twitter?

